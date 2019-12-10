Jury selection begins in trial for N. Charleston church volunteer accused of sexual assault

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Jury selection begins Tuesday in the trial of a man accused of sexually assaulting multiple young boys inside a North Charleston church.
The trial concerns just three of the 23 charges against him including first-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor, third-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor and sexual exploitation of a minor. The trial also only pertains to one of the 15 alleged victims.
At least four lawsuits have been filed against NewSpring Church where Hazlett volunteered since news broke that he had been accused of molesting underage youth at the church. Lawsuits claim Hazlett was working with the KidSpring children ministry and daycare program at the time of the incident.
Hazlett gave an interview to police on Nov. 27, 2018, telling detectives that he inappropriately touched, and took video as well as photos of numerous children at the church, according to the affidavit. Hazlett also told police he was sexually attracted to young males and knew his actions were wrong, the affidavit stated.
Hazlett’s initial arrest stemmed from a charge which stated that Hazlett escorted a 3-year-old boy into a bathroom at the NewSpring Church and performed a sex act on him.
A lawsuit filed in late November 2018 claimed the church found 14 separate incidents of sexual abuse involving Hazlett and boys in a church daycare bathroom when it reviewed security camera footage from the previous 90 days.
