Latest North Carolina news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EST

BC-ELECTION 2020-SENATE-TILLIS
Sen. Tillis: "I'm very confident" winning possible primary
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina U.S. Sen. Thom Tillis doesn't sound concerned about a potential GOP primary challenge from Rep. Mark Walker. Tillis said on Monday he's “very confident" that he'll win any Republican primary he may be in. A Walker spokesman said recently that he may challenge Tillis for the party's Senate nomination or one of two GOP House colleagues in their March primaries. That's because recently redrawn U.S. House maps in North Carolina would make it difficult for Walker to win reelection in his current district. Walker will have to decide soon, since candidate filing ends Dec. 20.
RUNAWAY-BED BATH BEYOND
Teen runaway found ''camping'' inside Bed, Bath & Beyond
(Information from: The News & Observer, http://www.newsobserver.com)
GREENVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Employees at a North Carolina Bed, Bath & Beyond found an uninvited sleepover guest while opening the store. Around 8:30 a.m. Monday, employees of the Greenville store discovered someone was hiding inside. Greenville police discovered it was a 14-year-old runaway. The teenager “camped out" at the store overnight after running away from home. The boy wasn't injured and was taken back to his house.
AP-US-OBIT-UPC-INVENTOR
George Laurer, inventor of ubiquitous UPC, dies at 94
WENDELL, N.C. (AP) — The inventor of the Universal Product Code has died. The ubiquitous black bars and 12-digit numbers transformed retail and other industries around the world. A funeral for George Laurer was held Monday in North Carolina, A funeral home confirmed Lauer's death last week at age 94. Laurer was an electrical engineer with IBM in North Carolina's Research Triangle Park in the early 1970s when he spearheaded the UPC's development. The bar code led to fewer pricing errors and allowed retailers to better manage their inventory. He worked at IBM for more than three decades.
AP-NC-OCRACOKE ELECTRICITY
Line that provides power for Ocracoke to go underground
HATTERAS, N.C. (AP) — The power line that provides electricity to an Outer Banks island will be replaced with an underground cable next year. Officials with the Cape Hatteras National Seashore say in a news release Monday that they've issued a permit to replace an overhead power line on Hatteras Island that's the only source of electricity for the 1,385 electrical customers on Ocracoke Island. The cable will connect to the existing underwater power line between the two islands. The project is expected to begin in January and take about two months to complete. The line is being replaced because of erosion and road washouts.
AP-NC-SHARKS-CAROLINA COAST
Sharks are showing up off the Carolinas as winter approaches
Great white sharks are showing up off the Carolina coast as winter approaches. The Charlotte Observer reported Monday that 10 great whites have been recorded off the North Carolina and South Carolina coast in recent weeks. They include one that’s almost 15 feet long and weighs more than 1,300 pounds. The group Ocearch tags the sharks with GPS trackers that “ping” each time they surface. Researchers said the southeastern coast is a “a winter hot spot" for sharks. Ocearch founder Chris Fischer said the area off Cape Hatteras is “a staging area for migration” in the fall and spring. The latest ping was Monday near Charleston, South Carolina.
FATAL CRASH
Brothers, 16 and 8, die in crash on North Carolina highway
SWAN QUARTER, N.C. (AP) — Authorities in North Carolina say two brothers, ages 16 and 8, have been killed in a single-car crash along state Highway 94. Citing a state highway patrol statement, WITN-TV reports the driver over-corrected the vehicle and ran it off the road, causing it to overturn and land upside down in a canal. The brothers were pronounced dead at the scene. There were no other passengers. Authorities say an investigation into the crash is ongoing.
ROBBERY-FATAL SHOOTING
North Carolina man accused in robbery, fatal shooting
GREENVILLE, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina man has been charged by police in connection with a robbery and fatal shooting. Greenville police tell local news sources that 21-year-old Javon Howard of Greenville is facing charges stemming from the shooting on Dec. 1. Investigators say officers were called to an apartment and found 38-year-old Kareem Jenkins with an apparent gunshot wound. Police have charged Howard with first-degree murder, robbery with a dangerous weapon and conspiracy. He's being held in the Pitt County jail and it's not known if he has an attornet.
EMPLOYEE-FATAL SHOOTING
Police: Employee fatally shot while opening restaurant
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Police say an employee at a sandwich shop in North Carolina has been shot and killed while opening the restaurant for business Monday morning. News outlets report the victim was pronounced dead outside Brooks' Sandwich House in Charlotte. Police say the employee was shot by an unknown assailant. No arrests have been announced. The victim hasn't been identified. The restaurant is a popular business in the community, according to news outlets. A website for the restaurant says it's been in operation since 1973.