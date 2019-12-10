Latest North Carolina news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EST

HATTERAS, N.C. (AP) — The power line that provides electricity to an Outer Banks island will be replaced with an underground cable next year. Officials with the Cape Hatteras National Seashore say in a news release Monday that they've issued a permit to replace an overhead power line on Hatteras Island that's the only source of electricity for the 1,385 electrical customers on Ocracoke Island. The cable will connect to the existing underwater power line between the two islands. The project is expected to begin in January and take about two months to complete. The line is being replaced because of erosion and road washouts.