Latest South Carolina news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EST

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders declared in Nevada he has an “excellent chance” of winning all three of the earliest presidential-selection states. He said Monday winning Nevada, New Hampshire and Iowa would put him on the path to unseating President Donald Trump in November 2020. He told a crowd of about 900 in Reno that Trump is the “most dangerous president in the history of this country." He also said in Carson City that some of his Democratic rivals who claim to have working people's best interests at heart continue to accept campaign contributions from billionaires who are seeking favors in return.