At least 18 officers took part in Florida highway shootout that killed 4

A hostage and a bystander were among the slain

Family, friends mourn loss of UPS driver killed in shootout
December 10, 2019 at 1:16 PM EST - Updated December 10 at 1:16 PM

(CNN) - At least 18 officers fired their weapons during a shootout in Miramar, Broward County Police Union president Rod Skirvin said.

The deadly UPS truck hijacking unfolded in broad daylight on a major Florida highway on Thursday.

Thirteen of those officers were from the Miami-Dade Police Department, Skirvin said.

Frank Ordonez’s family said the father of two was filling in on another UPS driver's route when robbery suspects commandeered his truck. Ordonez and the suspects were killed during a shootout with police.
Frank Ordonez’s family said the father of two was filling in on another UPS driver's route when robbery suspects commandeered his truck. Ordonez and the suspects were killed during a shootout with police. (Source: Ordonez family/CNN)

In addition to the two robbery suspects, bystander Richard Cutshaw and hostage UPS driver Frank Ordonez were shot and killed during the police shootout.

Investigators said Lamar Alexander and Ronnie Jerome Hill robbed a jewelry store, then hijacked a UPS truck to get away.

Police chased them on the interstate, and eventually a shootout occurred.

Authorities from multiple agencies are investigating the shooting.

GRAPHIC: Bullets fly during fatal Florida shootout on highway

Copyright 2019 CNN. All rights reserved. Gray Media Group, Inc., contributed to this report.