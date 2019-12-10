11 Lowcountry football players earn SCFCA all-state honors

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Football Coaches Association released their all-state teams on Monday and the Lowcountry was well represented with 11 players from around the area earning the honor.
Five players at the 5-A level were named to the team including 2 from Fort Dorchester. Defensive lineman Brandon Johnson and linebacker Darryl Ware, who each helped the Patriots reach the Lower State finals, are on the team. As are Summerville offensive lineman Adam McKanna, Wando defensive back Will Pickren and Berkeley WR Hakeem Meggett.
In 2-A, Timberland had the most players of any Lowcountry team on the list with 4. Led mainly by the defense, the Wolves had defensive lineman Sam Moultrie, linebacker Matt Williamson and defensive back Jaleen Richardson along with offensive lineman Javar Jenkins. Woodland WR and Virginia commit Lavel Davis also earned all-state honors.
Baptist Hill defensive lineman Tiquan Bright was the lone honoree at the 1-A level.
Several more kids from the area were honorable mentions in 5-A including Berkeley’s Jacob Dunn, Luke Taylor and Brody Hopkins of Summerville, West Ashley’s Marion Nelson, Terrance Wilson, Matthew Duncan and Kamryn Petrick of Ashley Ridge and Emmanuel Mukuamu and Damon Mouzon of Goose Creek.
In 2-A, the honorable mentions included Timberland’s Jamaal McKinney and Jamari Nelson and, from Philip Simmons, Will Ramey, Tyler Harper and Keyshaw Lockwood.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.