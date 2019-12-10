Lowcountry NFL Update (Week 14)

December 10, 2019 at 3:12 PM EST - Updated December 10 at 3:12 PM

AFC

A.J. Green, WR, Cincinnati Bengals - Did not play in a 27-19 loss to Cleveland

Carlos Dunlap, DE, Cincinnati Bengals - Had 5 tackles and 2 pass deflections in a 27-19 loss to Cleveland. The Ft. Dorchester alum has 49 tackles, 5 pass deflections, 12.5 TFL and 5.5 sacks this season

Brandon Shell, OL, New York Jets - Played offensive line in a 22-21 win over Miami

NFC

Robert Quinn, DE, Dallas Cowboys - 5 tackles, 1 TFL in a 31-24 loss to Chicago. The Ft. Dorchester alum has 25 tackles, 3 pass deflections, 11.5 TFL and 9.5 sacks this season

Fadol Brown, DE, Chicago Bears - On Injured Reserve

Brett Toth, OL, Arizona Cardinals - Placed on Non-Football Injury list

Zack Bailey, OL, Tampa Bay Buccaneers- On Injured Reserve

