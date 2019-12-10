Man wanted in deadly Kingstree shooting arrested in Horry County

WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The man wanted in a deadly shooting in Kingstree last week has been arrested.
Jail records show Iva Lamar Griffin, 46, was taken into custody by the Horry County police department at 12:40 a.m. Tuesday.
Griffin was wanted in the shooting which left 40-year-old Nancy Cherise Fulton dead inside the Roses Express at 25 Nouth Williamsburg County Highway last Friday.
While he was on the run, deputies considered him armed and “extremely dangerous."
