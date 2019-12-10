Mike Bobo Named Gamecocks Offensive Coordinator/Quarterbacks Coach

In 2016, Bobo became the first head coach in CSU history to lead the Rams to a bowl game in each of his first two seasons. In both 2015 and 2016 his Rams steadily improved and finished strong, highlighted by a 7-1 record in November games over his first two seasons, including a 4-1 mark on the road. The 2016 Rams closed the regular season winning four of their last five games, and five of their last seven, to finish the regular season at 7-5 for the second year in a row. The Rams' offense fueled the late-season surge, averaging 47.8 points and 533.8 yards per game over the last six contests, including the bowl game. Those figures ranked second and fourth, respectively, among all FBS programs from Oct. 16 through the remainder of the season. CSU ranked fourth in the nation in red-zone scoring (94.6%), 28th in scoring offense (35.3) and 30th in total offense (462.5).