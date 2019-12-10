NC Central squares off against Christendom College

STEPPING UP: Jibri Blount has averaged 15.9 points, 8.7 rebounds and 2.5 steals this year for NC Central. Complementing Blount is Jordan Perkins, who is averaging 4.6 points and 4.1 assists per game.JUMPING FOR JIBRI: Blount has connected on 34.6 percent of the 26 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 7 of 14 over his last five games. He's also converted 75 percent of his free throws this season.