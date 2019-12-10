Near 80° today, Winter returns tomorrow!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - From Spring to Winter in 24 hours or less across the Lowcountry! Big changes are on the way to our weather thanks to a cold front that will cross the area Wednesday morning. Ahead of the front, warm and mainly dry weather is expected today with highs in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees inland, upper 60s at the beaches. There is a slight chance of a shower along and west of I-95 late this afternoon and this evening. A few showers will pass through overnight and early tomorrow morning as the front slides through the area. Behind the front, clouds will be slow to clear tomorrow as the cooler air moves in quickly. Temperatures will fall from the 60s at midnight to the 50s by sunrise and will stay in the 50s throughout the day on Wednesday. Cool weather will stick around on Thursday before rain makes a return on Friday. A very good chance of rain moves in Friday and may last into the early morning hours on Saturday. The weather should improve quickly this weekend with highs in the 60s.