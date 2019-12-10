N. Charleston planning commission denies request to put business where house once stood

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston’s planning commission denied a request Monday night to put a business where a house once stood.
Kurt Oberle requested a zoning change that would have allowed him to rezone a vacant lot on Burton Lane from residential to business.
City spokesman Ryan Johnson said the planning commission's vote was unanimous in denying the zoning change.
Oberle said the land is no longer suited for a single family home because of the heavy traffic.
But A.J. Davis who lives two doors down said allowing a business to be built would open up the floodgates for more businesses on the street.
North Charleston City Council can either go along with the planning commission’s recommendation or reverse it.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.