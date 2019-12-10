Police looking for man wanted in Home Team BBQ burglary

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston police are looking for the public’s help to find a man they say burglarized the West Ashley Home Team BBQ location in West Ashley in late November.
Just after 2 a.m. on Nov. 30, police say the man pictured was able to turn off the power to the Home Team location on Ashley River Road, then tried to get into the building through the roof.
When he couldn’t get in that way, he used a rock to break in through the rear door of the business.
Anyone with information on the identity or whereabouts of this person is asked to contact the on-duty CPD Central Detective via Consolidated Dispatch (843-743-7200) and the case agent, Det. Harris at harrisl@charleston-sc.gov or 843-720-2397.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.