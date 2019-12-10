Report: N. Charleston police searching for suspect after man pistol-whipped in fight over girl

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston police are searching for a suspect after a man was pistol-whipped Tuesday morning at a North Charleston apartment complex during a fight over a girl, according to an incident report.
Officers responded to the Jamison Park Apartments in the 2200 block of Greenridge Road just before 5:20 a.m. where they found the victim bleeding heavily from his face. He told officers that he was involved in an argument involving his ex-girlfriend who is currently dating the suspect.
The victim said the suspect thought his girlfriend was texting the victim and wanted to see the victim’s cell phone, the report stated. The suspect allegedly threatened to kill the victim. The victim then told officers the suspect hit him once on the face with the gun. He was taken to the hospital with a laceration above his eye and a severely swollen nose.
Police then spoke with the suspect’s girlfriend, who advised that he has extreme anger issues and is very jealous. The fire department also responded to the scene because the victim pulled a fire alarm during the fight, according to the incident report.
