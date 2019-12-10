Sheriff asking for public’s help to find man suspected of sexually assaulting teenager

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Berkeley County Sheriff Duane Lewis says his deputies are searching around the clock for a man who sexually assaulted a teenager in Berkeley County.
Detectives say the assault happened on Nov. 29 around 12:30 a.m. on Harbour Lake Drive in Goose Creek. That’s near North Rhett Avenue and Red Bank Road.
Investigators released a sketch of the suspect based on the victim’s description of the man who assaulted her.
They believe he is transient or homeless, in his 30s to 40s. He has a gold tooth and dark blonde hair.
He’s missing a toe on his right foot and also had a bandage on his foot.
Lewis is asking the public for help if they’ve seen anyone matching the description.
“I’m asking them. I’m really pleading with them to call us. We need to get this individual off the street. He is a danger to society and he is a danger to our children,” Lewis said in an interview Monday.
The sheriff said the victim is younger than fifteen, and the man who sexually assaulted her was a stranger.
He said a case like this is very uncommon and disturbing.
If you have any information you can call Lowcountry Crime Stoppers at (843) 554-1111 or BCSO Detective Timothy Ham at (843) 719-5046.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.