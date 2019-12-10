Tuesday marks deadline for companies interested in CCSD partnership

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Tuesday is the deadline for any interested parties to submit their responses to the Charleston County School District to be considered to partner with the district to "take over" the schools recommended to be "acceleration schools."
Last month, the district voted to categorize multiple low-performing schools as "acceleration schools." The district's goal is to accelerate the rate of academic growth at these schools which were all chosen based on the 2018 or 2019 South Carolina Ready school report card rating.
These companies, essentially, will be looking at each school and decide what needs to be changed in order for them to succeed.
Tuesday is the deadline for those companies to submit their proposals to the district. According to CCSD, they plan on selecting and notifying the finalists this month. The district will also request more details and schedule visits to schools in finalist's portfolio.
CCSD’s board is expected to make a decision this month or January 2020. By March 2020, CCSD says the transition plans will be in place for selected
