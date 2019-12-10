UNC-Asheville takes on SC St.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Damani Applewhite has averaged 10.9 points and 6.1 rebounds to lead the charge for South Carolina State. Ian Kinard is also a key contributor, accounting for 8.8 points per game. UNC-Asheville has been led by Tajion Jones, who is averaging 15.9 points and four rebounds.TERRIFIC TAJION: Jones has connected on 40 percent of the 40 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 12 of 31 over his last five games. He's also converted 68.4 percent of his free throws this season.