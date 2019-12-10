USF hires longtime Clemson assistant Scott as head coach

TAMPA, FL (AP) - South Florida has hired Clemson co-offensive coordinator Jeff Scott to become the Bulls’ next head coach.
The school announced the move Monday. Scott is expected to remain on staff with No. 3 Clemson throughout its College Football Playoff run.
The 38-year-old Scott is a Florida native and the son of former South Carolina coach Brad Scott. He played and has spent most of his coaching career at his alma mater, working under coach Dabo Swinney.
Jeff Scott was hired as wide receivers coach by Clemson in 2008 and quickly became recruiting coordinator, too. He was elevated to co-offensive coordinator in 2015, though quarterbacks coach Tony Elliott has handled play-calling.
Scott has been part of two national championship teams.
In a statement, Swinney said Scott will work as head coach for the next week before returning to Clemson to coach until the Tigers postseason run ends.
“Jeff has been with me since day one when I became interim.” Swinney said. “He’s somebody I trust immensely and he’s extremely loyal. He’s been patient for the right opportunity, and I think this is that right opportunity. He’s got a great AD in Michael Kelly. It’s a great fit for Jeff and I know that he’s well-prepared to take this next step and has all the tools he needs to be a great head coach.”
“It’s been a real joy to watch Jeff grow and develop and work side-by-side with him. He’s done an amazing job representing Clemson, representing the program, coaching our wide receivers and coordinating our offense. His leadership has been a big part of our success, and we will always appreciate his contribution to our program.”
USF is replacing Charlie Strong, who spent three seasons with the Bulls and had decreasing win totals every season. USF went 4-8 this year.