Anheuser-Busch officials say commercial in Summerville is not connected to Super Bowl

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Officials with Anheuser-Busch say a commercial filming in Summerville this week is not connected to the Super Bowl.
“We can confirm that an Anheuser-Busch brand is filming in a commercial in Summerville this week,” a company spokesperson said. “This commercial, however, is not a Super Bowl commercial, nor is it for the Budweiser brand. We want to thank the town and residents of Summerville for allowing us film there. They have been nothing but gracious throughout this entire process.”
When pressed for more information, the spokesperson said they weren’t allowed to disclose any more details than what was in the statement.
The film crew requested to close Little Main Street between 6 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 11 to shoot the segment.
Town officials say the crew should be done by 2 p.m. or before that time and will move as quickly as possible.
In addition to Public Works and Hutchinson Square, the crew is expected to film at O’Lacey’s and at a home on Thursday and Friday.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.