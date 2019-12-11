Bluffton officer pulls woman from sinking SUV

BLUFFTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Bluffton police say several officers and firefighters helped save a life Tuesday night.
Officer Andrew Maisano and Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office Staff Sergeant Jonathan Collier responded to a call involving a SUV that crashed into a pond off Oliver Court in Bluffton.
Once on the scene, the driver of the SUV was able to escape the sinking vehicle, but the passenger was still inside.
Officer Maisano and Staff Sergeant Collier then entered the water. Officer Maisano took off his vest, swam to the vehicle and was able to open the trunk of the SUV, crawl inside and pull the passenger to safety.
Once on land, Officer Maisano and Staff Sergeant Collier made sure the passenger was ok. EMS arrived and took the woman and the driver to the hospital as a safety precaution.
“This is an example of what our officers and deputies do for this community. They think of others first and jump into action when necessary,” Bluffton Police Chief Chris Chapmond said.
The driver told police he was distracted by a truck next to him, when he was headed straight for the pond. He hit the brakes, but then crashed in the pond.
Officer Maisano and Staff Sergeant Collier were also checked out by EMS and are doing fine.
