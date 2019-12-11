Boeing volunteers teaming up with nonprofits to build bikes for children

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - On Wednesday, 100 volunteers will come together at Boeing's facility to build more than 350 bikes for children in need.
The bikes will be gifted to children across the Charleston area through two non-profits, Toys for Tots and Pedals 4 Peanuts.
The bike build started when Dr. Dennis Schimpf founded the non-profit Pedals 4 Peanuts in 2013.
"My daughter and I were talking about a way to help kids and give back to the community," Schimpf said. "Bikes are the way to go, its one of the things that gives a child freedom. It gives them a chance to get outside and the look on their face when they get a new bike is amazing."
After the bike assembly line, the organization will work with local police departments to distribute the bikes.
Bill Coats is a lead volunteer and organizer for Toys for Tots at Boeing. Coats said he wanted to expand the bike build through Toys for Tots and has found a passion in helping families in need.
“I was a child and my mom raised three kids. We had nothing. If it wasn’t for the community reaching out, we didn’t have Christmas, "Coats said. “If I can touch one child, I’ve done my job. Coming here I’ve got 7,000 employees to help me do that and then we can reach out to even more kids. That’s why I’m passionate about this.”
