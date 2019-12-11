Carolina Inks Home-and-Home Series with Virginia Tech

The teams, both former members of the Southern Conference, have met on the gridiron 20 times previously, but have not played each other since the 1991 season. South Carolina holds an 11-7-2 lead in the all-time series that dates back to 1905, including a 5-2-1 advantage when the teams have played in both Columbia and in Blacksburg. Virginia Tech has won three of the four games when they have met at a "neutral" site - once in Roanoke, Va. (1905) and three times in Richmond, Va. (1925-27).