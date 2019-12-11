The Citadel Sets 2020 Football Schedule

CHARLESTON, S.C. – Non-conference games against Elon, Charleston Southern and Clemson highlight the 2020 Citadel football schedule that was released Wednesday.
The schedule will feature six home games and open with a team from the Colonial Athletic Association for the second-straight year. The Bulldogs will welcome Elon to Johnson Hagood Stadium on Sept. 5.
The Bulldogs open Southern Conference play the following week as they travel to face Wofford on Sept. 12.
Charleston Southern will come to Johnson Hagood Stadium on Sept. 19. That weekend will serve as Hall of Fame weekend.
Following a week-four bye, the Bulldogs will play three of their next four games at home. The Citadel welcomes ETSU for Parents’ Weekend on Oct. 3, before traveling to Mercer (Oct. 10). Chattanooga (Oct. 17) and Furman (Oct. 24) will make their way to the Lowcountry to close out the string.
The Bulldogs close out the month of October on the road with a Halloween game at VMI.
November opens with the Homecoming game against Samford on Nov. 7. The Bulldogs will close out the regular season on the road with trips to Clemson (Nov. 14) and Western Carolina (Nov. 21).
2020 Football Schedule
Sept. 5 Elon
Sept. 12 @ Wofford *
Sept. 19 Charleston Southern
Oct. 3 ETSU * (Parents’ Weekend)
Oct. 10 @ Mercer *
Oct. 17 Chattanooga *
Oct. 24 Furman
Oct. 31 @ VMI *
Nov. 7 Samford * (Homecoming)
Nov. 14 @ Clemson
Nov. 21 @ Western Carolina *
denotes Southern Conference game - *