Crews set to film commercial in Summerville that may air during Super Bowl

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Crews will be filming a commercial in Summerville for Budweiser that may air during the Super Bowl, according to town officials.
The film crew requested to close Little Main Street between 6 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 11 to shoot the segment.
Town officials say the crew should be done by 2 p.m. or before that time and will move as quickly as possible.
In addition to Public Works and Hutchinson Square, the crew is expected to film at O’Lacey’s and at a home on Thursday and Friday.
