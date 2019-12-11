Deputies: One dead in early-morning James Island crash

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - One person died early Wednesday morning in a crash on James Island.
Just after 12:30 a.m., Charleston County sheriff’s office deputies responded to a single-vehicle crash in the 500 block of Fleming Road.
Sheriff’s Office spokesman Roger Antonio said the vehicle left the road and hit a tree, killing the driver who was the only person inside.
The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office traffic division is investigating the crash.
The Charleston County coroner will release the name of the deceased.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.