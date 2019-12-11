District approves attendance cap for Cane Bay elementary, middle schools

“Having the board’s support in addressing the needs of our students and employees in Cane Bay means everything,” BCSD Superintendent Dr. Eddie Ingram said. “What was proposed and approved are the most stable options for existing Cane Bay families and school administrators as they work to maintain enrollment numbers. Our administrators have done all they can over the years, creatively implementing modern education practices that benefit students and also aid in managing growth. However, we’ve run out of room for creativity. Our students need more space. Our teachers need more space – more space to learn, collaborate – space to breathe. Students and teachers in the Cane Bay schools need and deserve the same flexibility as students and teachers in other Berkeley County Schools.”