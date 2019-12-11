Family of man killed by alleged drunk driver suing suspect, two Charleston bars

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The family of a man killed by an alleged drunk driver is suing the suspect and two Charleston bars.
Gabriela Bennett is charged with felony DUI in connection with the death of Harry Gilbert in May of 2019 as well as reckless vehicular homicide.
Charleston police say Griffin was riding his bicycle on King Street when he was hit drum behind by Bennett’s car.
Griffin died from his injuries.
Attorneys for Griffin claim Bennett was over-served with alcohol after leaving her bartending job.
According to the lawsuit, Bennett was working at a bar where she drank alcohol.
The suit states she then went to Felix Cocktails and Cuisine and King Street Dispensary in downtown Charleston where she was allowed to consume more alcohol, even though she was visibly intoxicated.
The suit asks for a jury trial and unspecified damages.
We have reached out for comment from the owners of the two bars named in the lawsuit.
