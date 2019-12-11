Family offering reward for information leading to arrest in deadly James Island hit-and-run

JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - The family of the victim in a deadly hit-and-run on James Island is now offering a reward for information.
60-year-old Allen Dunmeyer was found lying motionless in the middle of Fleming Road on Aug. 23, 2019 and later died from his injuries.
The family has offered a $1,000 cash reward on top of what someone would receive from Crime Stoppers alone.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Charleston police department or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.
