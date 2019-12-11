Georgetown County coroner identifies man killed in officer-involved shooting

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Officials have released the name of the man killed in an officer-involved shooting Tuesday in the Andrews area.
Georgetown County Coroner Kenny Johnson identified the man as 31-year-old Kreed Cornell Bateman.
The incident happened as deputies were investigating a domestic disturbance in the 100 block of Gator Lane, according to Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Jason Lesley.
No officers were injured in the shooting.
The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is assisting in the investigation.
Bateman’s autopsy is scheduled for Friday morning at MUSC.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.