Goose Creek City Council denies zoning change for townhome proposal

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCSC) - Goose Creek City Council has denied a zoning change for a townhome proposal which has caused concerns for some residents in the area.
Council denied the motion unanimously after several residents spoke against the project which involved placing 78 housing units on Nello Drive which is about two miles away from the intersection of Red Bank Road and Goose Creek Boulevard.
Currently, the property is zoned for medium-density residential, but the developers had wanted to change it to high-density residential.
It’s something that neighbors believe would add more traffic problems on a road they say sees a lot of accidents already.
They are also concerned about flooding.
