IOP to implement smoking, plastics ban in 2020

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Isle of Palms officials want to warn the public about new laws which are scheduled to go into effect in 2020.
Beginning Jan. 1, 2020, smoking cigarettes, cigars, or pipes anywhere on the Isle of Palms beach and beach access paths will be illegal. Businesses on the island will also be prohibited from distributing styrofoam products, plastic straws and stirrers. Plastic foam products such as coolers, cups, bowls and plates made of the material will also be banned.
Officials say the new regulations are aimed at improving our environment by reducing litter and encouraging the use of reusable, recyclable and compostable products. They say the plastics filter into waterways and harm marine life.
“There is no doubt that plastic and Styrofoam products and cigarettes pose a threat to our environment," Isle of Palms Mayor Jimmy Carroll said. “The trash that is left on the beach makes its way to our waterways and the ocean and is deadly to marine life. Plastic bags look like jellyfish and block the digestive tracks of sea turtles. We couldn’t sit idly by while seeing how this problem was affecting our beautiful beach.”
Violating the plastics ban regulations may result in a $100 citation, and additional infractions may result in higher fines. People caught smoking cigarettes, cigars, or pipes may face an up to $25 fine.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.