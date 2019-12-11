Latest South Carolina news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EST

CAYCE, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster says he want to give all the state's teachers a $3,000 raise. McMaster announced his proposal Tuesday to seek the raises in next year's budget. The governor said the raises would cost a total of $211 million and should propel the average South Carolina teacher's salary into the top 25 nationally and about $2,500 over the Southeast average, Such a raise also would boost the minimum teacher salary in South Carolina to $38,000 and the average teacher salary in the state to about $56,000. Teacher group SC for Ed says it is a good start, but wants lawmakers to also pay attention to class size, excessive testing and other issues.