Lou Piniella Headlines RiverDogs Hot Stove Banquet

One of the most accomplished managers in baseball history, his 1,835 career managerial wins combined between the Yankees, Reds, Mariners, Rays, and Cubs rank 16th of all-time. A testament to his longevity as well as success, he is one of just eight Major League skippers to be named Manager of the Year at least three times, twice with the Seattle Mariners (1995 & 2001) and later in the National League with the Cubs in 2008. During the historic 2001 season, the Mariners set a still-standing American League record with a 116-win campaign.