Lou Piniella Headlines RiverDogs Hot Stove Banquet

CHARLESTON, S.C. – One of the most decorated managers in Major League history and a three-time World Series champion, former Yankee outfielder Lou Piniella, will be the featured guest speaker at the RiverDogs’ 16th Annual Hot Stove Banquet & Auction. This year’s event is brought to you by presenting sponsor, Tom McQueeney State Farm, and will take place on Friday, January 31 at 6 p.m. at the Charleston Gaillard Center.
Piniella, who spent 23 seasons on a Big-League bench including a World Series-winning season with the Reds in 1990, will sign autographs, pose for pictures, and deliver a keynote address as part of the evening’s festivities.
One of the most accomplished managers in baseball history, his 1,835 career managerial wins combined between the Yankees, Reds, Mariners, Rays, and Cubs rank 16th of all-time. A testament to his longevity as well as success, he is one of just eight Major League skippers to be named Manager of the Year at least three times, twice with the Seattle Mariners (1995 & 2001) and later in the National League with the Cubs in 2008. During the historic 2001 season, the Mariners set a still-standing American League record with a 116-win campaign.
Prior to his career from the bench, Piniella spent parts of 18 seasons in The Show as a player, most notably with the Yankees whom he spent the final 11 years of his career and won a pair of World Series titles (1977 & 1978). A Rookie of the Year season with the Royals in 1969 sparked a career in which the Tampa, Florida native batted .291 with 102 homers, 766 RBI, and a .741 OPS in over 1,700 games in The Show.
The evening will open with a cocktail hour and silent auction that includes baseball memorabilia from past Hot Stove speakers, collectibles from RiverDogs Director of Fun Bill Murray, vacation packages, and more, beginning at 6 p.m. A program, including addresses from the Citadel, Charleston Southern, and College of Charleston head baseball coaches, and the keynote speaker concludes the evening.
The Hot Stove Banquet has become one of the most highly anticipated offseason events hosted by the RiverDogs each year. Past speakers have included Hall-of-Famers Bobby Cox, John Smoltz, Tom Glavine, Ryne Sandberg, Wade Boggs, and Goose Gossage.