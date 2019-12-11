Midweek cool down to be followed by end of the week rain!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A strong cold front pushed offshore this morning bringing a big change in temperatures for today. Expect a mostly cloudy, cool and breezy afternoon with temperatures in the 50s. A clearing sky will lead to cold temperatures tomorrow morning. Overnight lows will drop into the 30s. Clouds will increase again Thursday as our next storm system takes shape in the Gulf of Mexico. Rain will track in our direction and overspread the area on Friday. There may be a lull in the rain Friday night before a final round of showers move through Saturday morning with an upper level disturbance. There is still a lot of uncertainty with the timing of the rain so stay tuned! The weather will improve over the weekend with temperatures returning to the 60s for highs.