Mt. Pleasant police searching for missing endangered 20-year-old

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - Mount Pleasant police are looking for a missing 20-year-old believed to be endangered.
Alexander Elliott has been missing since Tuesday.
He stands 5-foot-11 and weighs 170 pounds.
Charleston police have also asked the Coast Guard to assist in the search, according to Coast Guard officials.
The Coast Guard has searched the Charleston Harbor with a boat and crews are also looking for him with a helicopter.
Anyone with information can contact Det. Buono at 843-884-4176 or sbuono@tompsc.com.
