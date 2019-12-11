Police: Man attempted to grab girl getting off school bus in north Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - An 11-year-old girl was getting off a school bus in north Charlotte when a man attempted to grab her Tuesday afternoon, police say.
The incident happened around 3:40 p.m. at the intersection of Sunwalk Court and Suntrace Way, near Statesville Road. According to the police report, the unknown man grabbed the girl on the wrist.
The girl was able to run away but police are still searching for the man, described as being a 6′0″ white male in his 50s with a beard who was wearing all black.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.
