Police searching for woman wanted for questioning in N. Charleston shooting

The North Charleston Police Department is looking for 33-year-old Veronica Ruby Debarr wanted for questioning for an attempted murder that happened last November. (Source: NCPD)
By Live 5 Web Staff | December 10, 2019 at 8:26 PM EST - Updated December 10 at 8:26 PM

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Police are searching for a woman wanted for questioning in a shooting from last year in North Charleston that sent a man to the hospital.

The North Charleston Police Department is looking for 33-year-old Veronica Ruby Debarr wanted for questioning for the attempted murder.

Investigators describe Debarr as a black female, 5′4," 170 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information you are asked to contact police at (843) 554-5700, the NCPD tip line at (843) 607-2076 or anonymously contact Crime Stoppers at (843) 554-5700.

On the morning of Nov. 1, 2018, officers responded to Meeting and Success streets and found a man lying on the ground near the driver’s side door of a white Dodge Ram pickup truck.

The victim, who appeared to be suffering multiple gunshot wounds to his body, said he had been shot and said the gunshots came from a gold Ford Focus.

A report states once the victim was shot, he collided with a pickup truck. He was then transported to MUSC.

