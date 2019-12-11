Police searching for woman wanted for questioning in N. Charleston shooting

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Police are searching for a woman wanted for questioning in a shooting from last year in North Charleston that sent a man to the hospital.
The North Charleston Police Department is looking for 33-year-old Veronica Ruby Debarr wanted for questioning for the attempted murder.
Investigators describe Debarr as a black female, 5′4," 170 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.
If you have any information you are asked to contact police at (843) 554-5700, the NCPD tip line at (843) 607-2076 or anonymously contact Crime Stoppers at (843) 554-5700.
On the morning of Nov. 1, 2018, officers responded to Meeting and Success streets and found a man lying on the ground near the driver’s side door of a white Dodge Ram pickup truck.
The victim, who appeared to be suffering multiple gunshot wounds to his body, said he had been shot and said the gunshots came from a gold Ford Focus.
A report states once the victim was shot, he collided with a pickup truck. He was then transported to MUSC.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.