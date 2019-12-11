Charleston County School District posting results of voluntary water sampling

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County School District is posting results of their voluntary water sampling from schools on their website.
So far, a total of 15 faucets or fountains from a dozen schools had samples above the recommended level.
Each fixture has either been replaced or removed, and in one instance, students were been given bottled water until filters were installed-that was at Midland Park Primary.
According to district officials, schools are testing the water based on a recommended threshold for action by the EPA.
If the results come back with more than 15 parts per billion of lead, the district will replace the fixtures at those water sources. In many cases, they are also adding filters to many of their drinking fountains.
