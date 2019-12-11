Sheriff: Man dead following gun battle with deputies in Georgetown County

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Authorities say a man is dead after he engaged in a gun battle with law enforcement in Georgetown County Tuesday night.
Sheriff Carter Weaver said he and his deputies are on the scene of the officer-involved shooting at a home on the 800 block of Gator Lane in Andrews.
The sheriff’s office said the incident began when deputies responded to a report of a domestic disturbance.
A report states that the deputies were in the process of investigating the incident when officers exchanged gunfire with a man who was killed in the gunfire.
No officers were injured, according to GCSO officials.
“There is no present danger to residents,” the sheriff’s office said."State Law Enforcement Division has been contacted for investigative assistance. "
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.