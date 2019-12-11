Southwest adds nonstop flights from Charleston to Atlanta and Kansas City starting in 2020

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Southwest Airlines will add nonstop flights from Charleston to Atlanta and Kansas City beginning in 2020.
The flights will begin June 7, 2020 and the service to Atlanta continue to operate daily through August 2020. The service to Kansas City will run on Saturdays.
“Southwest Airlines and its special brand of low-fare, high-quality customer service has been a game-changer for the Charleston area since 2011. We are thrilled they are adding two important destinations to their Charleston route map,” said Helen Turner Hill, aviation authority board Chair and CEO of the Charleston Area Convention & Visitors Bureau. “This further elevates the quality of life for residents and the quality of place for visitors.”
Southwest began service in Charleston in 2011. With the additional flights added next June, Southwest will operate ten (10) flights daily, 14 flights on Saturday, and 16 flights on Sunday.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.