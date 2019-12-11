Suspect arrested in string of break-ins on Johns Island

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County deputies have arrested a man suspected in a series of break ins and thefts on Johns Island.
Benito Zamudio, 31, of Johns Island was arrested Monday at the Sea Islands Little League complex on Maybank Highway.
Investigators say Zamudio is suspected of breaking into the complex three times. Deputies say surveillance video helped them link Zamudio to the crimes.
According to arrest warrants, on May 24, Zamudio broke into a shed at the Barrier Islands Little League complex on Maybank Highway and stole a leaf blower.
Deputies say on Dec. 1 Zamudio returned to the scene of the crime and broke in a second time.
Investigators say he stole another leaf blower and a hole digger.
They say Zamudio came back for a third time, two days later on Dec. 3.
Deputes say the video showed Zamudio get into the building by pulling a latch, then using an object to pry the door open. Deputies say Zamudio stole another leaf blower and a hole digger.
They say Zamudio also used a two by four slab to break the security light over the shed door.
Zamudio is also accused of stealing a hole digger from someone’s truck outside a Subway restaurant on Main Road back in October.
Deputies say that theft also was caught on surveillance video.
A sheriff's spokesman says the investigation is still ongoing and more charges are possible.
Zamudio is being held on $39,000 bond.
