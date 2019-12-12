Berkeley Co. school board approves almost $50,000 for transportation efficiency study

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County School Board has approved nearly $50,000 to pay a company to look at how the district can optimize its bus routes and bell schedules to accommodate a growing population.
The contract, which was approved Tuesday, is for a transportation efficiency study from School Efficiency Consultants, LLC.
The district’s director of procurement, Marcie Abrahamson, told board members the findings would address the projected growth the district is expecting over the next several years and changes made to some schools.
For example, the study will be key in identifying any adjustments that need to be made to bell schedules to accommodate changes in bus routes, according to district officials.
The study will also assist the transportation office in identifying more efficient routes for drivers and improve the quality of transportation service.
The work is set to start in January, and a final report is expected to be released in April. Abrahamson said this timeline will allow the district to budget for any new equipment that may be needed.
