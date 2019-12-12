Charleston Animal Society receives $11,000 from Petco Foundation Wishes

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Animal Society received a surprise of $11,000 on Thursday after two Charleston locals submitted their heart-warming adoption stories.
The Petco Foundation Holiday Wishes chose two stories among thousands.
Joe Elmore, president and CEO of Charleston Animal Society, says the donations are what allow them to keep doing what they’re doing.
“These funds will help us continue to save lives," Elmore said."Not only here in the Charleston area, but also across South Carolina through our South Carolina Project. Because animals across South Carolina right now are in a crisis.”
Along with the money, both pets were given a Petco shopping spree to pick out their favorite toys to put under the tree.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.