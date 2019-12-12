Classroom Champions: Kogan wants costumes for dance students at Summerville High.

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - With more than 200 students and 12 classes, the dance instructors at Summerville High School have their hands full all year.
As they prepare for future productions, their students need costumes that can be worn for different types of performances. They are trained in ballet, modern and lyrical dancing.
Laura Kogan is one of their two instructors. She says the students are committed to the love of the art. Most study dance beginning their freshman year, and stick with it until they graduate.
Dedication they have, what they lack, are costumes.
So Kogan wants a set of basic costumes to outfit the entire class.
"This class set of costumes will increase the professionalism of our productions. Some of our classes have twenty or more students, and it can be very difficult to have enough costumes that not only match, but also fit each student. A basic white dress like these can come in handy in multiple performances to come, and having twenty or more on hand gives us the opportunity to costume a class," Kogan said.
She’s received a few donations, but still needs $588 to complete her Donors Choose request. Help these students soar into success by becoming a Live 5 Classroom Champion.
