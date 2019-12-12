Coast Guard rescues 2 from sailing vessel near Folly River

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Coast Guard rescued two people from a disabled sailing boat Wednesday near the entrance to the Folly River.
At 10:45 p.m., Coast Guard Sector Charleston watchstanders received a call from a boat named the Yellowjacket, which was a 49-foot sailing vessel. The people on board said it was disabled.
A Coast Guard helicopter crew hoisted the two boaters and took them to the Charleston Executive Airport with no medical concerns. A 29-foot response boat crew had initially launched to assist but were unable to reach the vessel due to water depth.
