Coast Guard rescues 2 from sailing vessel near Folly River
By Live 5 Web Staff | December 12, 2019 at 11:39 AM EST - Updated December 12 at 11:39 AM

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Coast Guard rescued two people from a disabled sailing boat Wednesday near the entrance to the Folly River.

At 10:45 p.m., Coast Guard Sector Charleston watchstanders received a call from a boat named the Yellowjacket, which was a 49-foot sailing vessel. The people on board said it was disabled.

A Coast Guard helicopter crew hoisted the two boaters and took them to the Charleston Executive Airport with no medical concerns. A 29-foot response boat crew had initially launched to assist but were unable to reach the vessel due to water depth.

