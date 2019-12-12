Cool & Breezy Today Ahead of Tomorrow’s Storm

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - High pressure is losing its grip on the Lowcountry and low rain chances will return this evening. Most of the day will stay dry, but look for more clouds as the day goes on. High temperatures will peak in the mid to upper 50s, feeling unseasonably cool. Winds should pick up as well so dress warm throughout the day. A slight chance for a shower enters the evening forecast and increase overnight.
Tomorrow’s storm system should bring 1 - 2″ of rain. The heavy rainfall should create ponding on the roadways and increase the threat for coastal flooding tomorrow morning. Tides will peak around 8:20 am tomorrow and at this time you should avoid roadways that typically flood. Rain chances will drop off to near 20% Saturday morning. Most of Saturday afternoon and evening should be dry. Seasonable temps are ahead for the weekend.
TODAY: Chilly & clouds increasing; HIGH: 57.
TOMORROW: Widespread rain, flooding possible; HIGH: 60.
SATURDAY: AM shower, not as cool; HIGH: 66.
SUNDAY: Lots of sunshine and comfortable; HIGH: 65.
Meteorologist Danielle Prinz
