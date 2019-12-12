Cool & Breezy Today Ahead of Tomorrow’s Storm

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - High pressure is losing its grip on the Lowcountry and low rain chances will return this evening. Most of the day will stay dry, but look for more clouds as the day goes on. High temperatures will peak in the mid to upper 50s, feeling unseasonably cool. Winds should pick up as well so dress warm throughout the day. A slight chance for a shower enters the evening forecast and increase overnight.