Crews extinguish structure fire in N. Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Crews extinguished a structure fire early Thursday morning in North Charleston.
Firefighters were called to a structure in the 3100 block of Rivers Avenue around 3:30 a.m.
Officers at the scene said it was an abandoned building.
Four fire trucks worked the scene and attacked the flames from the ground and above.
Rivers Avenue near Success Street is still blocked in the area.
Photos show at least one wall of the structure has collapsed.
This is a developing story. Please check back for more updates as they become available.
