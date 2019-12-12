Ft. Dorchester’s Emmanuel Johnson commits to Georgia Tech

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - One of the top defensive prospects in the Lowcountry made his verbal commitment on Wednesday.
Ft. Dorchester defensive lineman Emmanuel Johnson announced on Twitter that he’ll be signing with Georgia Tech.
“I am truly excited to announce that I will be continuing my football and academic career at Georgia institute of Technology.” he said in the post.
Johnson, who’s considered a 3-star recruit, reportedly chose the Yellow Jackets over Tennessee and Wake Forest.
Johnson’s size (6′5 and over 250 pounds) and athleticism made him one of the most sought after prospects in the area this season.
The Ft. Dorcheter defensive lineman also has a great athletic pedigree going into college. His mother is Katrina McClain-Johnson, the basketball hall of famer who won 3 Olympic medals including 2 golds during her career.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.