Google agrees to tougher conditions on Berkeley Co. groundwater withdrawal permit

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Google has agreed to tougher conditions for its groundwater withdrawal permit at its data center in Berkeley Co. which will better protect the groundwater supply in the Lowcountry.
South Carolina’s Department of Health and Environmental Control had authorized Google’s use of 549 million gallons of water per year from the McQueen Branch aquifer, also known as Middendorf.
With plans to expand the Berkeley County data center, the company had said they anticipate needing more water for cooling its high-performance servers. Google argued its pursuit of triple the amount of water from the Middendorf aquifer is fueled by caution. The company wants to avoid the risk of operational failure.
The CCL contended Google has access to existing alternatives. The company already uses water from Berkeley County Water and Sanitation to cool its servers. The Conservation League suggested an agreement between Charleston Water System and Berkeley County could achieve an amount of surplus water that should satisfy Google’s need without upping its permitted groundwater withdrawal.
“It’s official," Laura Cantral, the Conservation League’s Executive Director, said. "The public voice is a game-changer. Because of the hundreds of people who took action, we were able to work with DHEC and Google to improve practices that will better conserve groundwater from a critically important aquifer—an outcome worth celebrating—and shine more light on how our public water resources are being used. While the conditions placed on Google’s permit represent a conservation victory, there will undoubtedly be new requests for groundwater in the future. We are committed to reforming our state’s weak policies to protect our groundwater from similar threats as our region grows.”
Now instead of being able to withdraw 549 million gallons, the company must adhere to conditions which include only withdrawing groundwater as a last resort, developing alternative sources of water and reporting groundwater use every quarter.
Under the agreement, which was reached by DHEC, Google, the Coastal Conservation League and the Southern Environmental Law Center, Google must follow higher standards than the law requires.
