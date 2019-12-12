Groups pack feminine hygiene products as bill to remove tax gains support

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - State and local leaders are trying to remove the state sales tax on feminine hygiene products in South Carolina.
Many of them have come together to support bills that have been introduced in the house and the Senate.
In November, House Rep. Krystle Matthews pre-filed House Bill 4717 which would eliminate the sales tax for feminine products in July 2020.
Matthews says this bill would not only make it more affordable for women and children to get these products, but it would also make them more accessible.
"It's a disposable medical supply. This bill is long overdue and it's something we can get done in South Carolina," Matthews said.
The Riley Institute Diversity Leaders Initiative team, a group of diverse community leaders that have come together through Furman University, has been trying to gather bi-partisan support for the bill.
Folly Beach Mayor Tim Goodwin is part of the team.
He says for the group’s final project, they partnered with the Homeless Period Project to create an event to create feminine hygiene packages.
The Homeless Period project is a non-profit organization that distributes menstrual supplies to women and girls in need.
On Wednesday, people were invited to donate boxes of things like tampons, pads, liners, and individually-wrapped hygiene wipes.
“When women and girls don’t have access to these products, they’re forced to either use things to makeshift these products or they stay out of sports, they miss schools,” said Sharron Champion, the co-founder of the Homeless Period Project. “Think of all the more women and girls we could help if we’re not having to pay taxes on these products.”
