James Island head coach Ike Allred steps down

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - James Island head football coach Ike Allred stepped down from his position on Thursday after 6 years as the leader of the Trojans program.
Allred has been with the school since 2014 and compiled a record of 18-43 overall including 3-32 in region contests. James Island made the transition from 4-A to 5-A during his tenure.
“James Island Charter High School would like to thank Coach Allred and his family for all their time and hard work invested in our community and our football program over the past 6 years.” The school said in a released statement. “Coach Allred has been a positive example for our players and a positive influence in our building. At this time, he has made a decision to step down as head football coach to spend more time with his family. Coach Allred will continue in his role as a teacher at the school. The athletic department will begin the search for a head football coach.”
The move makes James Island the 3rd head coaching vacancy in the Lowcountry at the moment. West Ashley is searching for a permanent coach after letting Bobby Marion go before the season while Hanahan is replacing David Morbitzer who resigned after 2 seasons.
