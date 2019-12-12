James Island head coach Ike Allred steps down

“James Island Charter High School would like to thank Coach Allred and his family for all their time and hard work invested in our community and our football program over the past 6 years.” The school said in a released statement. “Coach Allred has been a positive example for our players and a positive influence in our building. At this time, he has made a decision to step down as head football coach to spend more time with his family. Coach Allred will continue in his role as a teacher at the school. The athletic department will begin the search for a head football coach.”